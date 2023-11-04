National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Sets New 1-Year Low After Earnings Miss

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $48.60 and last traded at $50.31, with a volume of 53473 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.68.

The oil and gas producer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $368.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.08 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 21.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NFG shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $59.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 8.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,771,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $724,553,000 after buying an additional 892,065 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,679,965 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $501,181,000 after purchasing an additional 139,734 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,980,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $413,781,000 after purchasing an additional 321,988 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 26.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,227,805 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $165,780,000 after purchasing an additional 671,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 0.6% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,446,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $125,627,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.77 and its 200-day moving average is $52.56.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

See Also

