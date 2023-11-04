Needham & Company LLC Cuts LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Price Target to $17.00

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $27.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LendingTree in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.63.

Get LendingTree alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LendingTree

LendingTree Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at LendingTree

TREE stock opened at $16.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market cap of $209.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.13. LendingTree has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $47.82.

In other LendingTree news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 172,926 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $3,270,030.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,559 shares in the company, valued at $86,210.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LendingTree

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in LendingTree by 0.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 564,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in LendingTree in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingTree in the first quarter valued at approximately $571,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LendingTree by 32.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 208,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,516,000 after purchasing an additional 51,125 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of LendingTree in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,177,000. 70.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingTree Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.