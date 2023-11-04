NeoGenomics (NEO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 6th. Analysts expect NeoGenomics to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. NeoGenomics has set its FY23 guidance at $(0.28)-$(0.23) EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at -$0.28–$0.23 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 20.79% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $146.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.22 million. On average, analysts expect NeoGenomics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:NEO opened at $15.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.39 and a 200 day moving average of $15.28. NeoGenomics has a 1-year low of $6.97 and a 1-year high of $20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 5.90.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.42.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter worth about $197,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 16,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 7,686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

