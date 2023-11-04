NeuroPace (NPCE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 6th. Analysts expect NeuroPace to post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. NeuroPace has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $16.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.74 million. NeuroPace had a negative return on equity of 133.74% and a negative net margin of 77.25%. On average, analysts expect NeuroPace to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NPCE opened at $7.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $185.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 7.52 and a quick ratio of 6.65. NeuroPace has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $9.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.53.

In other NeuroPace news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 7,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $69,135.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,004,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,362,376.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NPCE. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NeuroPace by 58.6% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 485,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after buying an additional 179,397 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NeuroPace by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of NeuroPace by 0.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,418,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after buying an additional 11,645 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of NeuroPace in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in NeuroPace by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 506,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 83,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NeuroPace from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded NeuroPace from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th.

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. The company's RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

