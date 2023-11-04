News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 277.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,177,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 865,847 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.21% of News worth $22,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of News by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,393,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,992,000 after buying an additional 536,547 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its stake in News by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 29,764,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791,241 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in News by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,216,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,541,000 after purchasing an additional 210,486 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in News by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,452,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,075,000 after purchasing an additional 366,712 shares during the period. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of News by 0.7% in the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 16,915,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,138,000 after buying an additional 112,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at News

In related news, CFO Susan Panuccio sold 184,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $3,862,925.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,460,993.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $1,216,840.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 83,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,445.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Susan Panuccio sold 184,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $3,862,925.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,460,993.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 251,966 shares of company stock worth $5,285,380. 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

News Trading Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $21.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.22 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.28. News Co. has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $22.32.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. News had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 3.17%. News’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

News Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NWSA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on News in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of News in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.50 price target for the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of News from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of News from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

