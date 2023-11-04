NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.26 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NXPI opened at $181.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $46.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $195.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.33. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $146.93 and a 12-month high of $225.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.41%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total value of $2,276,521.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth about $35,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NXPI shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $217.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.67.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

