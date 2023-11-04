OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of OncoCyte from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of OncoCyte from $9.00 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OncoCyte currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.31.

OncoCyte Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of OCX opened at $2.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.73. OncoCyte has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $13.97.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.60) by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OncoCyte will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OncoCyte

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OncoCyte during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. DCF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in OncoCyte by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 389.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 42,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter.

OncoCyte Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

Featured Articles

