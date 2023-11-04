OP Bancorp Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.60 Per Share (NASDAQ:OPBK)

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OP Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, October 31st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the company will earn $1.60 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.62. The consensus estimate for OP Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.60 per share.

OP Bancorp stock opened at $8.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.04 and a 200-day moving average of $8.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. OP Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.14 million, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. OP Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPBK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in OP Bancorp by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 162,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of OP Bancorp by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 6.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 7.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.17% of the company’s stock.

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

