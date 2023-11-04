Oportun Financial (OPRT) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 6th. Analysts expect Oportun Financial to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Oportun Financial has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $266.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.27 million. Oportun Financial had a negative return on equity of 18.22% and a negative net margin of 22.27%. On average, analysts expect Oportun Financial to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Oportun Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ OPRT opened at $6.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.98. Oportun Financial has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $8.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on OPRT. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Oportun Financial from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Oportun Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Oportun Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Oportun Financial from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Oportun Financial from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oportun Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 2,674.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 9,147 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Oportun Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

About Oportun Financial

(Get Free Report)

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans and credit cards. The company serves customers through online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Further Reading

