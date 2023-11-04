Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) by 37.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRMW. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Primo Water by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,600,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,580,000 after buying an additional 2,296,515 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Primo Water during the 4th quarter valued at $22,126,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Primo Water by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,097,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,190,000 after buying an additional 1,205,031 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Primo Water by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,581,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,030,000 after buying an additional 1,031,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legion Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Primo Water by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 2,393,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,740,000 after buying an additional 839,150 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRMW has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC raised shares of Primo Water from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Primo Water Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of PRMW stock opened at $14.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.79. Primo Water Co. has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $16.47.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $593.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.22 million. Primo Water had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 7.96%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Primo Water Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Primo Water Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, and Renü brands in the United States; Canadian Springs, Labrador Source, and Amazon Springs brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

