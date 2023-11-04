ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.29.

ORIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Shares of ORIC opened at $7.08 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.88. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $9.79. The stock has a market cap of $386.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.88.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prosight Management LP raised its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 2,761,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,429,000 after buying an additional 1,216,468 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 273.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,575,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,984,000 after buying an additional 1,884,767 shares during the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $16,629,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $10,442,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,883,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,097,000 after purchasing an additional 355,370 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations.

