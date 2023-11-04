Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.14.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ORA. TheStreet cut Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Roth Mkm raised Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ormat Technologies from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th.

In other news, Director Isaac Angel sold 25,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $1,900,886.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,170,134.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Ormat Technologies news, CEO Doron Blachar sold 11,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total transaction of $855,187.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,451.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Isaac Angel sold 25,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $1,900,886.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,170,134.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 63,032 shares of company stock valued at $4,762,366 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORA. Creative Planning raised its stake in Ormat Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,429 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 15,750 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,097 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 15.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,093 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ormat Technologies stock opened at $65.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.97 and a 200 day moving average of $78.15. Ormat Technologies has a 52 week low of $60.66 and a 52 week high of $101.81.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $194.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.74 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

