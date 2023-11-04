Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,186 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,543 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 13,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 6,768 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 982 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.63, for a total transaction of $146,303.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,791,109.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,033 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.63, for a total transaction of $146,303.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,791,109.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd W. Fister sold 5,375 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.23, for a total value of $732,236.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,067 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,107.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Owens Corning stock opened at $122.63 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $81.90 and a 1 year high of $147.00. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.77.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 25.59%. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.02%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OC shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $185.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Owens Corning from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $127.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Owens Corning from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Owens Corning from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.00.

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

