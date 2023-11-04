Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Receives $13.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.25.

A number of brokerages have commented on PLTR. HSBC began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Shares of PLTR opened at $18.90 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.50. The company has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -631.33, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 2.70.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $533.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.88 million. Research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $5,005,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,056,773.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 196,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $2,864,720.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,613.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $5,005,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,056,773.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 637,943 shares of company stock worth $9,639,266 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $1,568,940,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,002,250,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 6,625.0% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

