Palantir Technologies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:PLTR)

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 410,458 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 27% compared to the typical daily volume of 322,815 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 196,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $2,864,720.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,613.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $330,471.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,765,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,634,136.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 196,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $2,864,720.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,613.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 637,943 shares of company stock valued at $9,639,266. Insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 274.0% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 23,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $520,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 16,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,486,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,777,000 after purchasing an additional 758,727 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLTR. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. HSBC initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE PLTR opened at $18.90 on Friday. Palantir Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.50. The stock has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -631.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 2.70.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $533.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.88 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

