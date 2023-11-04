Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target Cut to $190.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYCFree Report) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $320.00 to $190.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, October 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $443.00 to $427.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $294.00 to $200.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $275.50.

Paycom Software Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $158.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40. Paycom Software has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $374.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $263.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.40.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYCGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.17 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total value of $37,356.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,179.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Paycom Software news, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total value of $92,816.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,585,967.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total transaction of $37,356.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,179.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paycom Software

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 91,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,840,000 after purchasing an additional 18,857 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 854,904 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $221,651,000 after purchasing an additional 141,464 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,002,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,829 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

