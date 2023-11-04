Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $11.21, but opened at $10.11. Pediatrix Medical Group shares last traded at $9.83, with a volume of 36,845 shares traded.

The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.09). Pediatrix Medical Group had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $506.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Pediatrix Medical Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pediatrix Medical Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pediatrix Medical Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group during the 1st quarter valued at $12,439,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the fourth quarter worth $11,064,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 24.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,631,000 after purchasing an additional 637,798 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 77.9% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,426,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,266,000 after purchasing an additional 624,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,492,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,684,000 after buying an additional 565,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $830.59 million, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.51.

About Pediatrix Medical Group

(Get Free Report)

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.