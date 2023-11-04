PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Receives $14.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.67.

PMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PMT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PMT. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 575.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 4,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 66.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $13.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.55. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $15.77.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.66%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 145.45%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production, and Corporate. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.