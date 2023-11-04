PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Receives $14.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.67.
PMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th.
Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $13.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.55. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $15.77.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.66%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 145.45%.
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production, and Corporate. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.
