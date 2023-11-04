PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of PJT Partners in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.85. The consensus estimate for PJT Partners’ current full-year earnings is $2.80 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PJT Partners’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PJT. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.67.

Shares of NYSE PJT opened at $83.05 on Thursday. PJT Partners has a fifty-two week low of $59.61 and a fifty-two week high of $86.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.95.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.35. PJT Partners had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $278.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.65%.

In related news, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 10,000 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $796,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,437,245.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in PJT Partners by 1,625.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in PJT Partners by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in PJT Partners by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PJT Partners by 423.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

