Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Shares Acquired by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,641 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,496 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAA. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 49.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 250.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter valued at $44,000. 41.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PAA opened at $15.82 on Friday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $16.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.23 and a 200-day moving average of $14.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.65.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 9.89%. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 66.05%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.35.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

