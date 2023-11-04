Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $84.00 to $70.00. The stock had previously closed at $60.17, but opened at $49.70. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Procore Technologies shares last traded at $50.04, with a volume of 2,061,226 shares traded.

PCOR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their price target on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.27.

In other Procore Technologies news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 97,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $6,513,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,434,766.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Procore Technologies news, insider Joy Driscoll Durling sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $202,639.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,267,820.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 97,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $6,513,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,434,766.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 433,678 shares of company stock worth $28,189,338 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 2,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Procore Technologies in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Procore Technologies by 61.7% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.85 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.65.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.13. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $228.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.69 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

