Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $84.00 to $70.00. The stock had previously closed at $60.17, but opened at $49.70. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Procore Technologies shares last traded at $50.04, with a volume of 2,061,226 shares traded.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $87.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Procore Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procore Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.27.

In related news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 29,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $1,862,337.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 843,007 shares in the company, valued at $53,084,150.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 29,575 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $1,862,337.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 843,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,084,150.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 5,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $366,863.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,607,206.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 433,678 shares of company stock worth $28,189,338. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCOR. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Procore Technologies by 2,600.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Procore Technologies in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $228.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.69 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. Analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

