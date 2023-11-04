Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Provident Financial Services in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 31st. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.67. The consensus estimate for Provident Financial Services’ current full-year earnings is $1.68 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Provident Financial Services’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Provident Financial Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Provident Financial Services from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Provident Financial Services Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE PFS opened at $15.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Provident Financial Services has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $24.58. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.47.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $177.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.75 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Provident Financial Services by 35.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,296 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,130 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,646 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Provident Financial Services by 69.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,093 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 14,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Provident Financial Services

In related news, EVP Walter Sierotko bought 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $98,658.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,806. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Vito Giannola sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $146,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,625.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Walter Sierotko bought 6,300 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $98,658.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,806. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Provident Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 47.76%.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

