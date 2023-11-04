Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Issued By Wedbush

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of McDonald’s in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the fast-food giant will earn $2.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.75. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for McDonald’s’ current full-year earnings is $11.68 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q4 2024 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 152.00% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.66.

MCD stock opened at $267.91 on Thursday. McDonald’s has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $299.35. The company has a market cap of $195.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $266.49 and a 200 day moving average of $282.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.52%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $1,151,409.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,446,519.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,446,519.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,128,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,443 shares of company stock worth $6,731,860 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.4% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,253,994 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $330,369,000 after purchasing an additional 29,473 shares during the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $445,000. Certuity LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 23.9% during the third quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% during the third quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 8,366 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% during the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

