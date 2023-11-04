Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Ero Copper Corp. Lowered by Cormark (NYSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark cut their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Ero Copper in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 31st. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $1.00 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Ero Copper had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $104.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.00 million.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

ERO stock opened at $13.52 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.93. Ero Copper has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $24.38. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ero Copper

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERO. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ero Copper during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Ero Copper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 1,531.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 7,274 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ero Copper in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 4,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

