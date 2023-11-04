Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Lowered by Analyst

Posted by on Nov 4th, 2023

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEXFree Report) – Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for IDEX in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.19 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.26. The consensus estimate for IDEX’s current full-year earnings is $8.17 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for IDEX’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.73 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on IDEX from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.73.

IDEX Price Performance

IDEX stock opened at $195.21 on Thursday. IDEX has a 52 week low of $183.76 and a 52 week high of $246.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $207.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97.

IDEX (NYSE:IEXGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.23. IDEX had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $793.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 31.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IEX. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in IDEX by 3.5% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in IDEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in IDEX by 3.3% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in IDEX by 32.6% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 21,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

