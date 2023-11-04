Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Lowered by Seaport Res Ptn

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Netflix in a research note issued on Monday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now anticipates that the Internet television network will earn $4.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.13. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Netflix’s current full-year earnings is $12.09 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q2 2024 earnings at $4.48 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.67 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.26 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $19.16 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NFLX. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.20.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $432.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $400.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $399.03. Netflix has a 1 year low of $252.09 and a 1 year high of $485.00. The company has a market capitalization of $189.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total transaction of $6,694,288.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total transaction of $6,694,288.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.36, for a total value of $220,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,934.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,216 shares of company stock valued at $21,978,173. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 8,700.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 52.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 290.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its position in Netflix by 80.0% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

