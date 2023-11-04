Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Dorman Products, Inc. Issued By Barrington Research (NASDAQ:DORM)

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Dorman Products in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 31st. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.18. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dorman Products’ current full-year earnings is $4.45 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Dorman Products’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.20). Dorman Products had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $488.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DORM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Dorman Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dorman Products presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.50.

Shares of Dorman Products stock opened at $68.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.24. Dorman Products has a 52-week low of $60.01 and a 52-week high of $102.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Dorman Products during the third quarter valued at $13,507,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dorman Products by 0.4% during the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 245,210 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,577,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dorman Products during the third quarter valued at $649,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Dorman Products during the third quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in Dorman Products during the third quarter valued at $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director G. Michael Stakias purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.78 per share, for a total transaction of $65,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,791.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers powertrain product, including intake and exhaust manifolds, cooling products, harmonic balancers, fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, and other engine, and transmission and axle components; chassis products comprising control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, leaf springs, and other suspension, steering, and brake components; motor vehicle body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; and hardware products comprising threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

