Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Issued By Raymond James

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) – Raymond James upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cameco in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.58. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cameco’s current full-year earnings is $2.68 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Eight Capital raised their target price on Cameco from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Cameco from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their price target on Cameco from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Cameco from C$54.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cameco from C$49.50 to C$56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$61.63.

Cameco Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Cameco stock opened at C$57.37 on Thursday. Cameco has a 1 year low of C$28.98 and a 1 year high of C$59.40. The firm has a market cap of C$24.86 billion, a PE ratio of 260.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$52.25 and a 200-day moving average price of C$44.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.86, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.23). Cameco had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 1.79%. The business had revenue of C$482.00 million for the quarter.

Cameco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.21%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

