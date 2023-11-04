Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Lifted by William Blair

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Alarm.com in a report issued on Tuesday, October 31st. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Alarm.com’s current full-year earnings is $0.91 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ALRM. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.43.

Shares of ALRM opened at $52.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 4.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.79. Alarm.com has a 1-year low of $44.92 and a 1-year high of $62.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.88.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.17. Alarm.com had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $223.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.75 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALRM. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 8,765 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,588,000 after buying an additional 6,295 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 41,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,774,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $292,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,486.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $292,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,486.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel Ramos sold 8,735 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total transaction of $522,178.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,791.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

