Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Issued By Cormark

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark raised their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Americas Silver in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 31st. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for Americas Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.13) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Americas Silver’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

USAS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $0.90 price target on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Friday, August 18th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Americas Silver from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Americas Silver Trading Up 6.5 %

Shares of Americas Silver stock opened at $0.26 on Thursday. Americas Silver has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $56.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $24.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.80 million. Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 58.74% and a negative return on equity of 34.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Americas Silver

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 180.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 43,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 27,809 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Americas Silver by 183.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 34,484 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Americas Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Americas Silver by 150.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 41,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Americas Silver during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

About Americas Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

