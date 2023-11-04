Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Issued By William Blair

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Planet Fitness in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 31st. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.57. The consensus estimate for Planet Fitness’ current full-year earnings is $2.17 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Planet Fitness from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Planet Fitness from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Planet Fitness from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.29.
Planet Fitness Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:PLNT opened at $55.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.91. Planet Fitness has a 1 year low of $44.13 and a 1 year high of $85.90.
Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $286.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.99 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 86.09% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS.
Institutional Trading of Planet Fitness
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLNT. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.
About Planet Fitness
Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.
