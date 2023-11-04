Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) Cut by B. Riley

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Altus Power in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 1st. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now anticipates that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Altus Power’s current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Altus Power’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Altus Power had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $46.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.49 million.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMPS. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Altus Power from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Altus Power from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

Shares of AMPS opened at $5.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.49. The company has a market cap of $921.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.14 and a beta of 0.84. Altus Power has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $8.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMPS. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $304,000. SCP Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Altus Power by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Altus Power by 196.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 8,826 shares during the period. 45.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Anthony Savino sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total transaction of $153,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,942,261 shares in the company, valued at $24,126,637.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

