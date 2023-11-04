Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Lowered by Analyst

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of bluebird bio in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 30th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.69) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.68). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for bluebird bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.99) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for bluebird bio’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.81) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.67) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.21 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of bluebird bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

bluebird bio Price Performance

Shares of BLUE stock opened at $3.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $372.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.87. bluebird bio has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $8.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.51.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.30 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,020.37% and a negative return on equity of 37.89%. The company’s revenue was up 360.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.29) EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other bluebird bio news, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 16,929 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total value of $59,928.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,471.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On bluebird bio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLUE. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About bluebird bio

(Get Free Report)

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.