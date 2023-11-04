Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Pan American Silver Corp. Decreased by Scotiabank (NYSE:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) – Investment analysts at Scotiabank cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Pan American Silver in a research note issued on Monday, October 30th. Scotiabank analyst O. Habib now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Pan American Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Pan American Silver’s FY2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $639.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PAAS. StockNews.com started coverage on Pan American Silver in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Trading Up 6.3 %

Pan American Silver stock opened at $15.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Pan American Silver has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $19.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.18 and its 200 day moving average is $15.30.

Institutional Trading of Pan American Silver

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 1,298.2% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 140,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 130,479 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 81,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,681,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 25,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is -33.06%.

About Pan American Silver

(Get Free Report)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.