Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Reduced by Zacks Research

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 31st. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Patterson-UTI Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.46 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Benchmark upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.90.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $12.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $19.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTEN. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 212,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $460,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 223,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 30,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 601,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,311,000 after acquiring an additional 9,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Patterson-UTI Energy

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, SVP Seth David Wexler sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $599,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 340,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,439,879.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $151,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 504,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,616,636.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Seth David Wexler sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $599,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 340,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,439,879.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,816 shares of company stock worth $2,091,465. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.