Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Reduced by B. Riley

Posted by on Nov 4th, 2023

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARRFree Report) – B. Riley lowered their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report issued on Monday, October 30th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.15. The consensus estimate for ARMOUR Residential REIT’s current full-year earnings is $4.54 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for ARMOUR Residential REIT’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.48 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE ARR opened at $16.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $789.72 million, a P/E ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 1.32. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 1-year low of $13.31 and a 1-year high of $33.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.32 and its 200-day moving average is $23.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARMOUR Residential REIT

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 101,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.72% of the company’s stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 24.72%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -363.63%.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

