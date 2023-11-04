Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) Lowered by Analyst

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Atlas Energy Solutions in a report issued on Tuesday, October 31st. Capital One Financial analyst D. Becker now forecasts that the company will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.66. The consensus estimate for Atlas Energy Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $2.75 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Atlas Energy Solutions’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.24 EPS.

AESI has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlas Energy Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.90.

NYSE AESI opened at $18.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Atlas Energy Solutions has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $24.69.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AESI. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $29,289,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,370,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,800,000 after acquiring an additional 70,955 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,296,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,506,000 after acquiring an additional 5,779 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 532.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,263,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,316 shares during the period. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $20,436,000. Institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Richard W. Schmidt sold 29,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $590,526.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,720,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,749,797.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Richard W. Schmidt sold 29,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $590,526.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,720,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,749,797.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Richard W. Schmidt sold 16,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $341,177.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,703,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,787,083.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,582 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,984. Insiders own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This is a boost from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous None dividend of $0.15. This represents a yield of 4%.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc provides proppant and logistics services to the oil and natural gas industry within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Austin, Texas.

