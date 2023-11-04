Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Boosted by KeyCorp

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Black Stone Minerals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Black Stone Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $1.82 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

BSM has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James cut Black Stone Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Black Stone Minerals Stock Up 0.3 %

Black Stone Minerals stock opened at $18.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.02. Black Stone Minerals has a 12 month low of $13.41 and a 12 month high of $20.24.

Black Stone Minerals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.35%. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 93.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Black Stone Minerals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 13.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 16.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

Featured Articles

