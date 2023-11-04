Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Cut by Zacks Research (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Citizens Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, November 1st. Zacks Research analyst D. Chamria now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Citizens Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.66 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler cut Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.07.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 5.1 %

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $26.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $44.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.47.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 9.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,391,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,575,006,000 after buying an additional 2,799,127 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,577,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $776,775,000 after buying an additional 241,869 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,383,000 after buying an additional 8,203,831 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,297,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $720,392,000 after buying an additional 2,785,751 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 16,058,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,802,000 after buying an additional 5,939,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

