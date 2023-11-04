Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) Increased by Analyst

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 30th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.58. The consensus estimate for GDI Integrated Facility Services’ current full-year earnings is $1.49 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services’ FY2025 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cormark downgraded shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$51.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$51.50 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GDI Integrated Facility Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$51.33.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of TSE:GDI opened at C$38.25 on Thursday. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 52 week low of C$36.65 and a 52 week high of C$50.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.36, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of C$560.75 million, a PE ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$39.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$42.87.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.25). The firm had revenue of C$609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$598.47 million. GDI Integrated Facility Services had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 5.60%.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, and carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and others.

