Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.80.

DGX opened at $133.92 on Thursday. Quest Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $119.59 and a 12-month high of $158.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.92.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DGX. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 8.7% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 97.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 21.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 191,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,165,000 after purchasing an additional 34,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 22.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 68,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,316,000 after purchasing an additional 12,298 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

