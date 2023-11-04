Ralph Findlay Buys 35,592 Shares of C&C Group plc (LON:CCR) Stock

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Free Report) insider Ralph Findlay acquired 35,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.69) per share, with a total value of £49,472.88 ($60,200.63).

On Friday, October 27th, Ralph Findlay acquired 26,431 shares of C&C Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 131 ($1.59) per share, with a total value of £34,624.61 ($42,132.65).

LON:CCR opened at GBX 142.40 ($1.73) on Friday. C&C Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 120.40 ($1.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 188 ($2.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.55, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £559.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,294.55, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 137.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,095.84.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. C&C Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,545.45%.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes beer, cider, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

