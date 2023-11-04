Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 31.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Rambus were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RMBS. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus in the first quarter worth $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus in the first quarter worth $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 106.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rambus during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RMBS shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Rambus from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Rambus from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rambus in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Rambus from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rambus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.80.

RMBS opened at $58.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.23. Rambus Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.19 and a 52-week high of $68.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.55.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $105.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.20 million. Rambus had a net margin of 63.15% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 17,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $951,821.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,223 shares in the company, valued at $9,250,582.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

