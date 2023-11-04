Raymond James Comments on Stantec Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Free Report) (NYSE:STN) – Raymond James increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stantec in a report issued on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.95. The consensus estimate for Stantec’s current full-year earnings is $4.07 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Get Stantec alerts:

STN has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Stantec from C$97.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Stantec from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Stantec from C$96.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Stantec from C$98.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Stantec from C$93.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$98.27.

Stantec Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Stantec stock opened at C$87.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$88.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$85.87. Stantec has a 1-year low of C$63.38 and a 1-year high of C$92.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.67, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.23 billion. Stantec had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 6.14%.

Stantec Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Stantec’s payout ratio is 29.43%.

Stantec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.