Raymond James Weighs in on Parkland Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Parkland in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Parkland’s current full-year earnings is $3.21 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Parkland’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Get Parkland alerts:

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.12. Parkland had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of C$7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.81 billion.

PKI has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$42.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$48.50 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Parkland has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.50.

View Our Latest Report on PKI

Parkland Stock Performance

TSE PKI opened at C$42.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.61, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Parkland has a 1 year low of C$24.25 and a 1 year high of C$44.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$39.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$36.01.

Parkland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.83%.

About Parkland

(Get Free Report)

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.