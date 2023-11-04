Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $25.16, but opened at $27.72. Rayonier shares last traded at $27.57, with a volume of 101,494 shares.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $201.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Rayonier Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 211.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Rayonier

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rayonier

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYN. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in Rayonier during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rayonier by 256.7% during the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Rayonier by 246.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Rayonier by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rayonier Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.87. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

About Rayonier

(Get Free Report)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of June 30, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.