Realty Income (O) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Realty Income Stock Performance

NYSE:O opened at $50.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.87. Realty Income has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $68.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.44.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a nov 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.256 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 229.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 6,231.4% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Realty Income by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on O shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $61.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.28.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

