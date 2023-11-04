Redrow plc (OTCMKTS:RDWWF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Redrow plc (OTCMKTS:RDWWF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Redrow in a report on Monday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.
Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquires, develops, and resells land; develops and sells residential housing properties; and business park maintenance services. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.
