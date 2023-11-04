Redrow plc (OTCMKTS:RDWWF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Redrow plc (OTCMKTS:RDWWF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Redrow in a report on Monday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS RDWWF opened at $6.15 on Wednesday. Redrow has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $6.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.25.

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquires, develops, and resells land; develops and sells residential housing properties; and business park maintenance services. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

