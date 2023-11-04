Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Hits New 52-Week Low on Disappointing Earnings

Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $99.53 and last traded at $100.00, with a volume of 318931 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $118.21.
The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 9.83%. Regal Rexnord’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share.
Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -777.78%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Buying and Selling at Regal Rexnord
In other Regal Rexnord news, VP John Avampato sold 8,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total value of $1,279,471.41. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,653.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regal Rexnord
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RRX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Regal Rexnord Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.82 and its 200 day moving average is $142.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of -588.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11.
About Regal Rexnord
Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.
